Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Holdings Cut by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,733 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 820,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,688,000 after purchasing an additional 451,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5,341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 351,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,634,000 after purchasing an additional 344,737 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $56,606,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,459,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,934,000 after purchasing an additional 220,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $790,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,970 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock opened at $148.83 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $142.53 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.58%.

TT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.53.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

