TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) PT Lowered to $15.00

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 105.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TACT. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital cut their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

TransAct Technologies stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $17.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $65.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.98.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 14.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc bought 7,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $66,006.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 604,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 26,947 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 567,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 83,338 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 391,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 71,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

