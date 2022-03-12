TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRSWF shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

TransAlta Renewables stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.51. 24,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,336. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

