TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.92.

TRU stock opened at $95.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.35 and its 200 day moving average is $110.93. TransUnion has a one year low of $83.47 and a one year high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.29%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,684 shares of company stock worth $5,616,686 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,392,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,197 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,523,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 50.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,824,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,204,000 after acquiring an additional 943,289 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 54.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,289,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,129,000 after purchasing an additional 802,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2,382.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 819,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,177,000 after purchasing an additional 786,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

