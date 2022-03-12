Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 12,930 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 12,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $95,682.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

TZOO stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $73.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.02 and a beta of 1.79.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.38). Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 35,400.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

