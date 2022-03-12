Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TPRKY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,805 ($23.65) to GBX 1,600 ($20.96) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Peel Hunt upgraded Travis Perkins to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,600.00.

Shares of TPRKY opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $29.26.

Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

