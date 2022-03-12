Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Short Interest Update

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 590,800 shares, an increase of 286.9% from the February 13th total of 152,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 605,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

TRVI opened at $1.51 on Friday. Trevi Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. The company has a market cap of $39.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVI. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 415.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 271,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Trevi Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.