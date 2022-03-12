Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $11,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 558,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,031,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 545,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,214,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 226,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 116,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 66,369 shares in the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Shares of NYSE TY opened at $29.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.23. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $35.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Tri-Continental Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.