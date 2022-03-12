Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

NASDAQ TRIB opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $4.79. The company has a market cap of $20.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 3,160.63% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,286,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 190,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

