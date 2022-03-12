TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.69.

NYSE:TPVG opened at $16.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average is $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.76. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 87.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPVG. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter valued at about $1,291,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at about $921,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at about $870,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

