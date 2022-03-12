TriumphX (TRIX) One Day Volume Hits $191,657.00

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One TriumphX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TriumphX has a market cap of $6.96 million and $191,657.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TriumphX has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00034121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00105344 BTC.

About TriumphX

TriumphX (CRYPTO:TRIX) is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 2,695,987,999 coins. The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

TriumphX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

