trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in trivago were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRVG. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the second quarter worth about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of trivago by 212.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of trivago by 13.7% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of trivago stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. trivago has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $720.92 million, a PE ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. trivago had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $105.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that trivago will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRVG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of trivago in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, trivago has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.95.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

