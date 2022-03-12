Truist Financial Comments on Uber Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the ride-sharing company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.32). Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $635,212,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $594,489,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 312.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $571,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673,391 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,077,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 420.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $451,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.
Uber Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.
