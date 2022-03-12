TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Holdings Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,592 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRST. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 28,984.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $33.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $29.78 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Curley bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.99 per share, with a total value of $33,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Mccormick bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.40 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile (Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.