Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Short Interest Down 52.6% in February

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the February 13th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 102.0 days.

Shares of TSMRF stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average is $29.91. Tsumura & Co. has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $31.08.

Tsumura & Co engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines, as well as Kampo powdered extracts; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

