TT Electronics (LON:TTG) PT Lowered to GBX 280 at Berenberg Bank

TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 315 ($4.13) to GBX 280 ($3.67) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TTG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.26) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.93) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TT Electronics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 289.17 ($3.79).

TT Electronics stock opened at GBX 199.60 ($2.62) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34. The firm has a market cap of £351.90 million and a P/E ratio of 34.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 230.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 249.89. TT Electronics has a twelve month low of GBX 173.59 ($2.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 296.50 ($3.88).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.69%.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

