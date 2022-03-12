TTP Investments Inc. Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

TTP Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $73.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,424,104 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.52 and its 200 day moving average is $76.61. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

