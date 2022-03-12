TTP Investments Inc. Takes Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,001 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. Xilinx accounts for 0.3% of TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Xilinx by 195.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $579,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,432 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,094,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Xilinx by 110.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,172,334 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $478,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Xilinx by 56.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,342,416 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $504,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Xilinx by 281.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 900,892 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $136,026,000 after acquiring an additional 664,892 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of Xilinx stock remained flat at $$194.92 during trading on Friday. 353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,563,018. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $239.79. The company has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

In related news, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $3,918,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $124,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XLNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.91.

Xilinx Profile (Get Rating)

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.