Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stock Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 20.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter worth about $249,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $16.76 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $61.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.45. The firm has a market cap of $333.27 million, a P/E ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

TCMD has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

