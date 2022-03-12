Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 59,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 48,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 23,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

KRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -245.16%.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

