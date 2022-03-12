Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $1.43 Million in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 15.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after buying an additional 76,604 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 11.1% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 497,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after buying an additional 49,731 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 304.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after buying an additional 342,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 352,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after buying an additional 18,383 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

GTY opened at $27.97 on Friday. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average of $30.50.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 40.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.59%.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

