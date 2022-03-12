Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 99,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at $5,888,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at $38,964,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at $160,085,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at $146,919,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at $1,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLND. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

Shares of BLND stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Blend Labs Inc has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.34.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,510 shares of company stock worth $71,460.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

