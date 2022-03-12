Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 7,510 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,477 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,510 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $122.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.