Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.600-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of TUP traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $17.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,497. The company has a market capitalization of $871.70 million, a PE ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 2.65. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.64.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.27 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In related news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $201,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,504 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

