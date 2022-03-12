Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $3.97

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.97, but opened at $3.67. Tuya shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 5,840 shares trading hands.
TUYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.20 to $7.20 in a report on Monday, February 21st.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
