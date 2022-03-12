Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $3.97

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.97, but opened at $3.67. Tuya shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 5,840 shares trading hands.

TUYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.20 to $7.20 in a report on Monday, February 21st.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUYA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tuya by 2,428.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143,367 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in shares of Tuya by 95.1% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,053,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,532 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Tuya by 651.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,181,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,392 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tuya by 346.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,749,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,115,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuya Company Profile (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

