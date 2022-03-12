Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 109,700 Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) by 929.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tri Locum Partners LP increased its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 522,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 209,612 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

CYCC stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

