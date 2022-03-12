Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys Shares of 16,900 The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Bancshares by 96.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Bancshares by 1,274.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in First Bancshares by 97,033.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $233,000. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FBMS opened at $34.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.66. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $735.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.14.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $49.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.43 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In related news, Director Ted E. Parker purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

