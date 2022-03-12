Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $686,000 in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOCS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $44.27 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.93 and a 1 year high of $69.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 260.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $523.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.05 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 0.58%. Focus Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

