Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases New Position in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STKS. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,914,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 29.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after buying an additional 226,839 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 176.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 185,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 115.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 179,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 408.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 155,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STKS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Wedbush started coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS opened at $9.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $16.44.

In related news, Director Eugene M. Bullis acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

