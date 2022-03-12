Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,806 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors stock opened at $57.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a current ratio of 18.70. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

