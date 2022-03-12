Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,118,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after acquiring an additional 22,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 25,332 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 25,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

STSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ STSA opened at $3.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $124.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.22. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $7.48.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

