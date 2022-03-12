Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 47,800 Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 196.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $69,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 56,310 shares of company stock worth $134,136 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

