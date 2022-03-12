Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Stake in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,561 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Greenlight Capital Re were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLRE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,332,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 302,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 427.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 134,683 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 80,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 43,199 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 31,632 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLRE opened at $6.79 on Friday. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $9.71. The stock has a market cap of $229.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.41.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.19). Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 3.80%.

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

