Two Sigma Investments LP Has $755,000 Position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,820 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,707,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,487,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. Institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $176,317.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SQSP opened at $24.87 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $64.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.43.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Squarespace from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Squarespace from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Squarespace from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.47.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

