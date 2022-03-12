Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Stake in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 501,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,834 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Savara were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Savara in the second quarter worth $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Savara in the second quarter worth $33,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Savara in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 19.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 119,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,200. Company insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVRA stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.38, a current ratio of 16.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Savara Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

