Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 6,281 Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,442 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,281 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of SMBK stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.27. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.48 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

