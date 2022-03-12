Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $719,000 Position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSCO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $636,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $963,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $1,082,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $1,061,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

In other Victoria’s Secret news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE VSCO opened at $46.90 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret has a 12 month low of $40.90 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.46.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.27.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.