U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $52.65. 7,434,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,089,296. The company has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.40. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $52.44 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

