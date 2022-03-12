U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:USEG opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87. U.S. Energy has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $13.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period.

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

