U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.250-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.56. 48,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,178. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.33. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $84.43 and a 12 month high of $123.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $129.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.62 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

USPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.00.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $1,126,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 666.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 91,924 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $5,142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 35,771 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,204,000 after purchasing an additional 30,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 564.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

