UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $10.37 Million Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,855 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $10,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VVV. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 59.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,726,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,366,000 after buying an additional 1,767,316 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 33.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,652,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,249,000 after buying an additional 1,429,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,156,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,763,000 after buying an additional 734,477 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 13.7% in the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,518,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,993,000 after buying an additional 544,139 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Valvoline by 96.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,037,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,686,000 after purchasing an additional 509,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average of $33.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 536.80%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

Valvoline Profile (Get Rating)

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.