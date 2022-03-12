UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $8.74 Million in ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 224,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,736,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FORG. Accenture plc bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $4,036,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $260,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $2,490,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FORG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

FORG opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.00. ForgeRock Inc has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

