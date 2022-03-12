UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 109,728 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 953,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,728 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $9,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 119.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.90. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

