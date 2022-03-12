UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 11,636 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 261,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,636 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $9,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,936,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,317 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 923.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 700,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,987,000 after acquiring an additional 631,875 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,868,000 after acquiring an additional 523,880 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,098,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,557,000 after acquiring an additional 346,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,528,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,587,000 after acquiring an additional 259,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

NYSE:RYN opened at $42.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average is $38.12. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.82 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other Rayonier news, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $77,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RYN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Rayonier Profile (Get Rating)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.