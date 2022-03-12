UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $8,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Colfax by 9.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Colfax by 385.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Colfax by 3.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Colfax by 6.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Colfax by 1.6% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

CFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Colfax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

NYSE CFX opened at $36.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.75. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $35.66 and a one year high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $33,756.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brady Shirley sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $140,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 207,630 shares of company stock valued at $8,490,404. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

