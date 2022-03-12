UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 16,606 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,606 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $8,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 164,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 349,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of EQT by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

EQT stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.09. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $27.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.47%.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

