UBS Group AG Buys 176,982 Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE – Get Rating) by 474.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 214,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,982 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in McAfee were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in McAfee in the third quarter valued at $3,155,000. Yarra Square Partners LP grew its position in McAfee by 58.2% in the third quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 367,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 135,280 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in McAfee by 758.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 89,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 79,484 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in McAfee by 111.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 341,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 180,368 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in McAfee in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Get McAfee alerts:

Shares of MCFE opened at $25.99 on Friday. McAfee Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.69.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 24,411,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $634,705,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.44.

McAfee Profile (Get Rating)

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.