UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,788 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,089 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AR. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $25,751,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $25,343,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 7.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,237,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $230,186,000 after acquiring an additional 831,519 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,830,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $429,442,000 after acquiring an additional 612,093 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 28.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,708,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,710,000 after acquiring an additional 598,034 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.81.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 4.08. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.98.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. Antero Resources’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

