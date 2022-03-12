UBS Group AG Sells 4,714 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,714 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Five Below were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,827,000 after buying an additional 468,212 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,348,000 after buying an additional 330,390 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,700,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $300,726,000 after buying an additional 53,639 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,219,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $215,679,000 after buying an additional 104,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 772,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,569,000 after buying an additional 32,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on FIVE. UBS Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.67.

Shares of FIVE opened at $153.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.80. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.44 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Five Below Profile (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.