UBS Group AG Trims Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,199 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,454,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,176,000 after buying an additional 386,582 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,157,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,989,000 after buying an additional 292,859 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,835.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after buying an additional 139,503 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,922,000 after buying an additional 134,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,519,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

In related news, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $118,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $39.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -560.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.90. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $48.95.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.11 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

Iridium Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.